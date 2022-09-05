Exclusive
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
Diamonds: new opportunities for Russian private investors
In the spring of 2022, Russia saw a pronounced request from private investors for new alternative investment tools. In the face of uncertainty, Russians seek to provide additional protection for capital and diversify assets. Adaptation mechanisms launched by the Ministry of Finance in the new geopolitical conditions have made it possible to form a legislative framework for the development of a segment of investments in physical assets, including diamonds of Russian origin.
“Deposits in dollars and euros are no longer an asset to be invested in, what cannot be said about diamonds. Russia is the largest diamond mining power in the world. Our country also has the largest diamond-cutting facilities in Europe. With the abolition of VAT on their sale to individuals in banks, this opens up new opportunities for creating an effective financial asset for private investors. Diamonds are attractive due to their capital intensity, weak correlation with other financial assets, and pegging to global prices. Their investment potential is due to the depletion of the world's diamond reserves since there are no new deposits with an efficient economy. Along with precious metals, diamonds are traditionally used for long-term investment. The diamond investment market is promising for Russia, and it needs to be developed with the support of the banking community,” said Alexei Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation.
As part of the session, ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company offered to the forum participants an investment proposal based on diamonds, which from October 1, 2022 will replenish the product lines of Russian banks.
It currently provides two products. The first is rare diamonds with the greatest investment potential, that is, especially large stones of exclusive colors with an entry threshold equivalent to $50,000. The second, the so-called “diamond basket”, is a set of diamonds weighing 0.3 carats or more with a total value of $25,000 or more, having a standardized price per carat and the possibility of resale to ALROSA. The purchase is made in rubles. The calculation of the cost of polished diamonds is based on a regularly updated aggregated index, which reflects the dynamics of prices in the international market. Private investors also have the option of storing purchased diamonds at ALROSA, as well as the opportunity to create custom-made jewelry.
“Investment grade diamonds are a unique physical asset of Russian origin. This is one of the few quasi-currency protective assets currently available in the country; they are sold for rubles at prices pegged to global ones. This is a mobile physical asset with the maximum concentration of value per unit of volume and mass, undemanding to the conditions of storage and transportation,” said Dmitry Amelkin, ALROSA Strategy Director.
The session participants also discussed the issues of integrating the investment proposal into the lines of the country's retail banks, as well as the prospects and potential capacity of the domestic diamond investment market, which is equivalent to hundreds of millions of dollars.
Maria Voloshina, Director of the Accounting Regulation Department of the Bank of Russia emphasized that banking legislation currently has all the necessary tools to record diamond transactions in accounting and reporting.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished