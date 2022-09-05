Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching on a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
Si6 Metals identifies possible nickel-sulphide deposits in Botswana
The prospects are outside of the main Maibele base metals resource areas and are wholly-owned owned by Si6.
“These encouraging results in Botswana on our 100%-owned tenure are a positive development for Si6 as we look to accelerate exploration activities in the country,” said company technical director Steve Groves.
He said further work, including detailed mapping, sampling and ground geophysics are required to generate drill targets in the area.
Si6 is primarily exploring base and precious metals in the Limpopo Mobile Belt in Botswana, a district known for hosting major nickel and copper producing operations.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished