Si6 Metals identifies possible nickel-sulphide deposits in Botswana

Si6 Metals says soil samples taken from Maibele East and Mashambe prospects in Botswana showed high levels of copper, zinc and nickel suggesting the possibility of nickel-sulphide deposits.

The prospects are outside of the main Maibele base metals resource areas and are wholly-owned owned by Si6.

“These encouraging results in Botswana on our 100%-owned tenure are a positive development for Si6 as we look to accelerate exploration activities in the country,” said company technical director Steve Groves.

He said further work, including detailed mapping, sampling and ground geophysics are required to generate drill targets in the area.

Si6 is primarily exploring base and precious metals in the Limpopo Mobile Belt in Botswana, a district known for hosting major nickel and copper producing operations.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





