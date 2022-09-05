Exclusive
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
Diamcor sells rough diamonds for $882.95/ct
This resulted in an average price of $882.95 per carat.
It said a 59.35-carat special rough diamond was part of the stones sold, which enhanced the overall average dollar per carat achieved in the second tender and sale of the second quarter.
In total, 3,776.33 carats have now been sold in the current quarter to date, generating gross revenues of about $2,1 million resulting in an average price of $556.08 per carat.
The gross revenues in the current quarter represent a 276% increase from the gross revenues generated in the previous quarter ending June 30, 2022.
Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor said the company achieved strong results at the tender and sale, despite dealing with the significant challenges of operational interruptions and the resulting lower processing volumes caused by the rolling blackouts implemented by South Africa’s national power supplier, Eskom.
“The revenues achieved confirm the potential and value of recovering large gem-quality rough diamonds in the specials category, and with the country’s power supply now appearing to have stabilized, we look forward to increased processing volumes through to the end of this year and the potential of recovering additional large rough diamonds in the specials category,” he said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished