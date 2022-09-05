Exclusive

Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets

Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...

05 september 2022

There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs

Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...

29 august 2022

De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030

Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...

22 august 2022

The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year

Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...

15 august 2022

“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel

Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...

08 august 2022

Kruger Diamond Traders to hold diamond tender at DMCC

Today
News

kruger_diamond_logo.png
On September 24-29, 2022, Kruger Diamond Traders will hold its first tender in the Dubai Multi-Commodities Center (DMCC). The company also decided to open a second tender company in DMCC. The announcement came in a statement distributed by the diamond trader and received by Rough&Polished. Kruger Diamond Traders has been one of the leading suppliers of South African rough diamonds to the global market since 1978 and currently operates from Johannesburg.

“Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC has now been established and for the last year the team has engaged with African Diamond producers that will supply consistent top quality rough diamonds for our tender in Dubai,” the diamond trader said promising that consistency, quality and originality will be the benchmark for its Tender House.

The September 2022, tender will comprise of beautiful assortments of rough diamonds originating from Angola and other diamond producing countries, Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC said, adding that approximately 45,000 carats of original goods are expected to go on tender including exceptional 9.7 carat Type 2A Pink and a 50 carat fancy yellow besides other Fancy pinks Fancy Yellows.

“For the last 6 years Kruger Diamond Traders have been an operational Diamond Tender & Auction House located in Johannesbourg, South Africa. We have been fortunate to have some of the most desired South African productions like IMDH Marine Diamonds, TransHex and Morgenson Mining as anchor suppliers at our South African Tender. The South African Tender has emerged as one of the most preferred Tender House in South Africa by clients the world over,” the company said in its announcement.

Bookings can be made by WhatsApp: +27 81 061 9321. Email: bookings@dubai.krugerdiamondtraders.com. Landline South Africa: +27 11 334 5588. Ms Dudu Vilakazi: +27 71 204 3681.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished

Print version