Kruger Diamond Traders to hold diamond tender at DMCC



On September 24-29, 2022, Kruger Diamond Traders will hold its first tender in the Dubai Multi-Commodities Center (DMCC). The company also decided to open a second tender company in DMCC. The announcement came in a statement distributed by the diamond trader and received by Rough&Polished. Kruger Diamond Traders has been one of the leading suppliers of South African rough diamonds to the global market since 1978 and currently operates from Johannesburg.

“Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC has now been established and for the last year the team has engaged with African Diamond producers that will supply consistent top quality rough diamonds for our tender in Dubai,” the diamond trader said promising that consistency, quality and originality will be the benchmark for its Tender House.

The September 2022, tender will comprise of beautiful assortments of rough diamonds originating from Angola and other diamond producing countries, Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC said, adding that approximately 45,000 carats of original goods are expected to go on tender including exceptional 9.7 carat Type 2A Pink and a 50 carat fancy yellow besides other Fancy pinks Fancy Yellows.

“For the last 6 years Kruger Diamond Traders have been an operational Diamond Tender & Auction House located in Johannesbourg, South Africa. We have been fortunate to have some of the most desired South African productions like IMDH Marine Diamonds, TransHex and Morgenson Mining as anchor suppliers at our South African Tender. The South African Tender has emerged as one of the most preferred Tender House in South Africa by clients the world over,” the company said in its announcement.

Bookings can be made by WhatsApp: +27 81 061 9321. Email: bookings@dubai.krugerdiamondtraders.com. Landline South Africa: +27 11 334 5588. Ms Dudu Vilakazi: +27 71 204 3681.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished