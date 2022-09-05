CIBJO and Intertek to launch first-ever training and certification programme

Today News

CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, and Intertek Italia SpA will officially launch the first-ever training and certification programme for sustainability officers working in the jewellery industry, during the VICENZAORO show on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

The educational programme will provide professionals from the gem and jewellery industry the knowledge, insight and practical tools necessary for applying practices related to Sustainability and CSR in their own businesses.

Potential candidates for the courses and certification would be entrepreneurs, employees of companies operating in the jewellery and gemstone industries, and individuals seeking employment as compliance officers in the sector.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







