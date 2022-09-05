Exclusive
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
PGI: Platinum jewellery sales rise in key markets
India’s gem and jewellery industry enjoyed strong momentum in the second quarter of 2022 after businesses were disrupted for two years. PGI’s strategic partners reported gains of 2-3 times compared to a year ago, and 110% growth from the same quarter in 2019. As store traffic increased, retailers focused on driving higher margins through sales of platinum jewellery.
The Platinum Season of Love (SOL) returned with a month-long digital media campaign, delivering a sales jump of more than 100% over the 2019 programme.
In the USA, retail sales growth remains positive, instilling confidence in the market. Platinum jewellery sales continued the hot streak, with partners posting double-digit sales increases and outstanding retail sell-through results following a successful start of 2022. The Platinum Born, the platinum-only women’s jewellery brand unveiled a new creative campaign adding new doors and achieving high year-over-year growth in wholesale sales to retail partners.
The Japanese consumers returned to shops with confidence during Q2, and jewellery sales recovered for the fifth quarter, with a push towards platinum, which saw y-o-y unit sales increase by 9.8%. An increase in sales of high-purity and asset products, as well as fashion jewellery, contributed to the growth. ‘Platinum Woman’ released the summer collection and attracted robust sales from younger consumers.
China’s jewellery market witnessed a gradual recovery from May, sales were still under pressure in the second quarter. PGI’s retail partners performed better in the challenging environment than their peers, despite a y-o-y decline in sales. More than 35,000 pieces were sold during the “Booster 2022” shopping programme in Guangzhou and Jiangsu and the “Platinum Journey of Love” initiative in Wuhan delivered a 50% y-o-y increase in sales.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished