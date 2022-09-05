Exclusive
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
Norilsk Nickel: Russia must remain committed to green economy and carbon neutrality
According to him, despite the fact that some countries are returning to the use of energy sources with extremely high carbon dioxide emissions, Russia must remain committed to a green economy and carbon neutrality.
Noting that Norilsk Nickel produces metals critical for the world, Pristanskov said that the company is building its strategy taking into account the maximum involvement in the formation of a green economy, and such a strategy is based on the production of metals with the lowest possible carbon footprint. He said that in June last year, the company produced the first ever batch of carbon-neutral nickel.
“Today, Norilsk Nickel is one of the leading companies in the world in terms of carbon emissions. We are in the top 25% of global enterprises with the smallest footprint,” he said. “The total volume of greenhouse gases from the company’s activities is about 10.3 million tons per year, and we have plans to reduce it by another 25% by 2028, that is, up to 7.7 million tons per year.”
Pristanskov stressed that Norilsk Nickel is involved in reducing the carbon footprint not by buying quotas, but by producing carbon-neutral nickel.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished