Norilsk Nickel: Russia must remain committed to green economy and carbon neutrality

Dmitry Pristanskov, Vice President for Government Relations and Management of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, speaking during the Eastern Economic Forum at the panel discussion "Energy of Green Markets in Asia" said that currently the carbon footprint and climate agenda are one of the most controversial topics in the world.

According to him, despite the fact that some countries are returning to the use of energy sources with extremely high carbon dioxide emissions, Russia must remain committed to a green economy and carbon neutrality.

Noting that Norilsk Nickel produces metals critical for the world, Pristanskov said that the company is building its strategy taking into account the maximum involvement in the formation of a green economy, and such a strategy is based on the production of metals with the lowest possible carbon footprint. He said that in June last year, the company produced the first ever batch of carbon-neutral nickel.

“Today, Norilsk Nickel is one of the leading companies in the world in terms of carbon emissions. We are in the top 25% of global enterprises with the smallest footprint,” he said. “The total volume of greenhouse gases from the company’s activities is about 10.3 million tons per year, and we have plans to reduce it by another 25% by 2028, that is, up to 7.7 million tons per year.”

Pristanskov stressed that Norilsk Nickel is involved in reducing the carbon footprint not by buying quotas, but by producing carbon-neutral nickel.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





