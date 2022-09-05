Gem Diamonds wins environmental gong

Gem Diamonds, which has a 70% stake in the Letseng Diamond mine in Lesotho, has won the Best Climate-Related Reporting (Small Cap) award at the Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) Investing Awards 2022.

The miner said companies should make around climate change into their business processes and decision-making.

Gem Diamonds has reported zero major environmental incidents for the 13th consecutive year and has received no fines for environmental transgressions or non-compliance with host country legislation for the 12th consecutive year.

It spent $14.9 million on environmental rehabilitation provision last year compared to $16.1 million in 2020.

Gem Diamonds recently won an award for the protection of biodiversity at the African Mining Indaba.

The award recognises a company that has implemented pioneering and effective strategies to protect and preserve ecosystems and species potentially affected by their projects and operations.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





