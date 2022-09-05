Osino eyes low-cost, economically robust open pit gold mine in Namibia

Osino Resources has concluded a pre-feasibility study (PFS), which shows that its Twin Hills Gold Project, in Namibia will be a long-life, low-cost and economically robust open pit gold project with significant upside.

“It is geologically consistent, metallurgically simple and technically low risk with a low capital intensity and significant future upside,” said company chief executive Heye Daun.

“We are proud to have been able to deliver this PFS within three years of discovery and our vision for the next year is to optimise and improve the project further and to continue to advance Twin Hills to the construction stage.”

The mine will in the first 10 years have an average annual gold production of 169 000 ounces at $930 per oz all-in sustaining cost.

Daun said they expect imminent, significant progress on the permitting and project financing side which will assist in continuing to fast-track the project.

Twin Hills is a sedimentary-hosted, structurally controlled gold deposit that fits the broad orogenic model and is amenable to conventional open-pit gold mining and carbon-in-leach metallurgical processing.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





