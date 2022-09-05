Exclusive
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
ALROSA is not yet discussing a deal for the sale of rough to Gokhran
“Not yet at this stage. If it suddenly becomes necessary, I think the government will be glad to consider [the feasibility of this deal]," Sergei Ivanov, ALROSA CEO told Interfax on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2022).
He noted that the company does not yet plan to resume the publication of monthly sales data.
“It’s hard to say. It doesn’t depend on us; we don’t invent difficulties for ourselves. For now, we work in this mode, in a calm way,” he said.
ALROSA refused to publish regular data on monthly sales in March of this year.
Ivanov also said that the company does not have to lower prices in order to sell its goods. "Markets are stable," he described the situation.
In late August, Bloomberg reported that ALROSA had restored sales volumes almost to the pre-sanction level, selling rough diamonds mainly for Indian rupees. After several months of sales difficulties caused by US sanctions, ALROSA is once again selling diamonds worth the equivalent of more than $250 million per month, i.e. sales are now about $50-100 million lower than before, Bloomberg said.
In early March, the United States banned the import of rough and polished diamonds from Russia, and in April ALROSA was included in the SDN list. Despite the fact that US sanctions do not prevent the supply of diamonds to India, some Indian cutters began to refuse Russian stones due to the created uncertainty, preparing to indicate the origin of each stone and redirecting Russian diamonds to the markets of China, Southeast Asia or the UAE.