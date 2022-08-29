Interros Group run by Vladimir Potanin presented its business program at the Eastern Economic Forum

The major task for Interros will be the presentation and popularization of its project to build a new world-class resort in Kamchatka - the Three Volcanoes Park, as media reports say. The industrial group of Vladimir Potanin is convinced that the construction of this facility will bring significant benefits to the economy of the region and the inhabitants of the entire Far East. At the same time, Interros points to the success and commercial return of a similar project already implemented, which is the Rosa Khutor mountain cluster in Sochi.

The Interros program at the WEF is aimed at active development of the Far East and the Arctic, and the industrial group itself intends to become the top investor in this region. The seriousness of such intentions is also evidenced by the fact that Interros became a resident of the Far East having based its headquarters in the Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Russky Island, and is already contributing large funds to the Voskhod venture fund created with the participation of the Ministry of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and Arctic.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





