Norilsk Nickel to complete construction of a village on Taimyr in 2026

Andrey Grachev, Vice President of the company, spoke about this today at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, saying that the village will be designed for 600-700 residents.

A settlement called Tukhard has existed since the second half of the last century, and as TASS said in its report from the EEF, the village is inhabited by indigenous people of the North. “The residents of Tukhard chose a place for a new settlement and defined its infrastructure. The construction of a new village for 600-700 people is planned to be completed in 2026," Grachev said stressing that the new location for the village was chosen by the residents themselves during the procedure initiated by Norilsk Nickel to obtain Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) and this has become the first case of its application in the Arctic. The vice president noted that the FPIC procedure will become a new element in the company's policy.

“In addition, Grachev said that as part of the policy of interaction with the indigenous peoples of the North, the company has developed a program, which includes about 40 events including support for the “School of Public Diplomacy” for northerners. This project is being implemented by the Federal Agency for Nationalities and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations,” TASS said.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





