Eastern Economic Forum: Norilsk Nickel on its work in the Arctic

Andrey Grachev, Vice-President of MMC Norilsk Nickel, who spoke at the Eastern Economic Forum session on investments in the Arctic, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta about the company's work in the region, saying that Norilsk Nickel primarily invests in production, without deviating from its strategy and aiming to increase production volumes.

In addition, the company actively supports investment projects in the Arctic zone, in particular, by investing 330 billion rubles in the Sulfur Project, which provides for a sharp reduction in SO2 emissions in the area of the company's operations. “These are investments that should pay off in terms of the health of Norilsk citizens. The task is to radically reduce sulfur dioxide emissions in the city. We intend to fulfill this task, although there are questions about the timing of its implementation due to the need for import substitution, building new logistics chains and redesigning some elements of the project,” Andrey Grachev said.

The Vice President of Norilsk Nickel also noted that the company's investments in human capital and social programs - including the renovation of Norilsk, which reached 120 billion rubles, of which Nornickel accounts for 81.3 billion rubles - are among the best in Russia.

Speaking about the implementation of the principles of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), Andrey Grachev said that in fact the company has been engaged in the implementation of these principles throughout its history and called Norilsk "a unique platform for implementing the principles of ESG in practice in the Russian Federation."

He also mentioned the agreement signed between Norilsk Nickel and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology, which provides for monitoring of the gyrfalcon population. “This is our joint project with the ministry, which is being implemented as part of the federal project to preserve biodiversity and develop ecological tourism,” Andrey Grachev said, noting that Norilsk Nickel, as a socially responsible company, has always dealt with biodiversity issues.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





