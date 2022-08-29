Exclusive
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
Yesterday
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
Eastern Economic Forum: Norilsk Nickel on its work in the Arctic
In addition, the company actively supports investment projects in the Arctic zone, in particular, by investing 330 billion rubles in the Sulfur Project, which provides for a sharp reduction in SO2 emissions in the area of the company's operations. “These are investments that should pay off in terms of the health of Norilsk citizens. The task is to radically reduce sulfur dioxide emissions in the city. We intend to fulfill this task, although there are questions about the timing of its implementation due to the need for import substitution, building new logistics chains and redesigning some elements of the project,” Andrey Grachev said.
The Vice President of Norilsk Nickel also noted that the company's investments in human capital and social programs - including the renovation of Norilsk, which reached 120 billion rubles, of which Nornickel accounts for 81.3 billion rubles - are among the best in Russia.
Speaking about the implementation of the principles of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), Andrey Grachev said that in fact the company has been engaged in the implementation of these principles throughout its history and called Norilsk "a unique platform for implementing the principles of ESG in practice in the Russian Federation."
He also mentioned the agreement signed between Norilsk Nickel and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology, which provides for monitoring of the gyrfalcon population. “This is our joint project with the ministry, which is being implemented as part of the federal project to preserve biodiversity and develop ecological tourism,” Andrey Grachev said, noting that Norilsk Nickel, as a socially responsible company, has always dealt with biodiversity issues.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished