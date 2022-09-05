Exclusive
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
DMCC’s DDE hosts unveiling of one of world’s largest flawless pink diamonds
DMCC hosted the unveiling of one of the world’s largest internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamonds, the “Williamson Pink Star” on 5, Sept at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE).
The 11.15 carat flawless pink diamond started its roadshow in Dubai, will travel to Singapore and Taipei, before being offered by Sotheby’s at a single-lot auction in Hong Kong in October. Expected to fetch over $21 mn, the Williamson Pink Star diamond has the potential to set a new price per carat record given its incredible purity.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “From announcing the UAE as the world’s largest rough diamond trade hub to posting record-breaking diamond trade figures for the first half of the year, 2022 has been a monumental year for Dubai’s diamond story. Sotheby’s hosting the first unveiling of such an exceptional pink diamond at the Dubai Diamond Exchange is yet another demonstration of Dubai’s significant role in the global diamond industry.”
Wenhao Yu, Chairman of Jewellery and Watches at Sotheby’s Asia, added: “The discovery of a gem-quality pink diamond of any size is an extremely rare occurrence. Driven by a limited supply and rising demand, prices for top-quality large pink diamonds over 5 carats have increased exponentially over the past decade, serendipitously setting the scene for the appearance now of this one-of-a-kind stone.”
