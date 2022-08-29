Vipul Shah takes charge as Chairman for term Sept 2022 - Sept 2024 & Kirit Bhansali elected as Vice Chairman, GJEPC

GJEPC, the apex body of the gem & jewellery trade in India, announced the Election Results of the new GJEPC board members for the tenure of 2022-2024 on 30 August 2022, as per a press release from GJEPC.Vipul Shah took charge as the Chairman of GJEPC for the tenure of September 2022- September 2024, and Kirit Bhansali was elected as the new Vice Chairman of GJEPC.Elaborating on his vision for the Indian gem & jewellery industry, Vipul Shah said, “I feel privileged and energised to return to the role of GJEPC Chairman in these exciting times! The Indian gem and jewellery industry is at the start of yet another growth phase and is set to achieve the Government’s export target for our sector, of $ 45.7 bn in FY 2022-23. There are tremendous opportunities for growth ahead of us. The landmark trade agreements signed with the UAE (CEPA) and Australia (ECTA) have provided a competitive edge to the plain gold jewellery exporters in the UAE. In addition, the forthcoming DESH Act will give a boost to the SEZ ecosystem and drive up export numbers. I take this opportunity to thank the Govt. for continued support to the industry through a series of trade-friendly measures.”Kirit Bhansali, the newly elected Vice Chairman of GJEPC, said, “I am honoured to get the opportunity to serve the industry as Vice Chairman of this great organisation built with years of toil by my predecessors. We have put the turbulent two years behind us, and as we emerge into the new era post the pandemic, GJEPC, through its continued leadership, will help take this industry into a new phase of growth, dynamism, and prosperity. The steadfast Government support towards infrastructure development projects like the state-of-the-art Mega CFC in SEEPZ and the upcoming world-class India Jewellery Park Mumbai will nurture an export-friendly ecosystem that underpins the industry’s growth ambitions.”