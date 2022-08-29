Exclusive
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
Yesterday
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
Vipul Shah takes charge as Chairman for term Sept 2022 - Sept 2024 & Kirit Bhansali elected as Vice Chairman, GJEPC
Vipul Shah took charge as the Chairman of GJEPC for the tenure of September 2022- September 2024, and Kirit Bhansali was elected as the new Vice Chairman of GJEPC.
Elaborating on his vision for the Indian gem & jewellery industry, Vipul Shah said, “I feel privileged and energised to return to the role of GJEPC Chairman in these exciting times! The Indian gem and jewellery industry is at the start of yet another growth phase and is set to achieve the Government’s export target for our sector, of $ 45.7 bn in FY 2022-23. There are tremendous opportunities for growth ahead of us. The landmark trade agreements signed with the UAE (CEPA) and Australia (ECTA) have provided a competitive edge to the plain gold jewellery exporters in the UAE. In addition, the forthcoming DESH Act will give a boost to the SEZ ecosystem and drive up export numbers. I take this opportunity to thank the Govt. for continued support to the industry through a series of trade-friendly measures.”
Kirit Bhansali, the newly elected Vice Chairman of GJEPC, said, “I am honoured to get the opportunity to serve the industry as Vice Chairman of this great organisation built with years of toil by my predecessors. We have put the turbulent two years behind us, and as we emerge into the new era post the pandemic, GJEPC, through its continued leadership, will help take this industry into a new phase of growth, dynamism, and prosperity. The steadfast Government support towards infrastructure development projects like the state-of-the-art Mega CFC in SEEPZ and the upcoming world-class India Jewellery Park Mumbai will nurture an export-friendly ecosystem that underpins the industry’s growth ambitions.”
