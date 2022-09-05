International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 in Moscow

The International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 was held on August 31 - September 3 in Moscow.

This year, the jewelry congress was divided by days into four thematic sections: J-Officials was devoted to the problems of the jewelry market, representatives of relevant ministries and regulatory bodies spoke at it; J-Businessmen - speakers shared the secrets of promoting the jewelry brand and told about new trends in the industry; J-Masters - masters of jewelry shared their knowledge and experience and J-Public - a wide range of topics related to jewelry art were discussed on this day.

On the sidelines of the congress, representatives of regulatory authorities and key business players of the EAEU jewelry industry discussed the export of jewelry products from Russia and its integration partners.

The winners of the jewelers and designers competition were also awarded, including for the first time in the categories "Jewelry objects and accessories", "Historical Heritage" and "Restoration".



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





