Exclusive
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
Yesterday
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
De Beers receives R4bn from Standard Bank for Venetia underground project
Mining Weekly reports that the bank provided a revolving credit facility to help the mine finance the completion of the underground project.
“Our appointment by De Beers gives us the opportunity to leverage our specialist knowledge within the mining industry,” Standard Bank corporate financing solutions manager Kesh Ramlakun was quoted as saying.
The underground project seeks to transition the mine from an open pit to an underground operation, thereby extending the mine life by 23 years to 2046.
Construction of the underground project started in 2013.
Underground production was initially expected to commence in 2021, while the mine was projected to treat about 130 million tonnes of ore, containing close to 96 million carats.
The underground project is targeting its first production by late 2022 and ramp-up to full production from 2024.
At least 5.9-million tonnes of ore will be treated through the existing process plant to produce about 4.5-million carats of diamonds a year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished