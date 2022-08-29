Exclusive
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
Today
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE open on 7 September
The physical fairs run from 7 to 11 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the online exhibition will run from 7 until 18 September, helping global watch traders explore business opportunities both in person and online. The physical fairs at the HKCEC will be open to industry buyers and also to the general public, offering watch lovers the opportunity to shop for precious timepieces.
The Watch & Clock Fair has long been regarded as an effective business platform for manufacturers and buyers, while Salon de TE introduces some of the best-known branded watches.
Industry participants are also invited to join a series of forums and seminars that will provide first-hand market information. The Hong Kong International Watch Forum will be broadcast online on 5 September, featuring sharing from representatives of watch associations from Mainland China, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.
