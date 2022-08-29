HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE open on 7 September

The 41st HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 10th Salon de TE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades and Industries Ltd, will run under the brand-new EXHIBITION+ model which integrates online and offline shows, bringing together more than 200 exhibitors.

The physical fairs run from 7 to 11 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the online exhibition will run from 7 until 18 September, helping global watch traders explore business opportunities both in person and online. The physical fairs at the HKCEC will be open to industry buyers and also to the general public, offering watch lovers the opportunity to shop for precious timepieces.

The Watch & Clock Fair has long been regarded as an effective business platform for manufacturers and buyers, while Salon de TE introduces some of the best-known branded watches.

Industry participants are also invited to join a series of forums and seminars that will provide first-hand market information. The Hong Kong International Watch Forum will be broadcast online on 5 September, featuring sharing from representatives of watch associations from Mainland China, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





