Fatal incident at the Gahcho Kué Mine

De Beers Group confirmed that an employee from a contractor partner company succumbed to injuries sustained in an incident at Gahcho Kué Mine on 1 September.

The circumstances around what happened are under investigation by the appropriate authorities. All non-essential work at the mine has been suspended.

De Beers Group and Mountain Province Diamonds, extended their deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends of the deceased individual.

Gahcho Kué is located in the Northwest Territories, about 280 km northeast of Yellowknife. The mine is a joint venture between De Beers Group (51% - the operator) and Mountain Province Diamonds (49%).



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







