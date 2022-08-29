Phillips announces The Geneva Sessions, the first online fuction curated by Phillips’ watch specialists in Geneva

Today News

Phillips announced highlights from The Geneva Sessions, the first online auction to have been curated by Phillips’ watch specialists in Geneva.

Comprised of over 50 lots, this tightly curated selection of timepieces will include highlights by Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet and F.P. Journe, among others.

Featuring watches from the 1990s to the current day, The Geneva Sessions offers a selection of styles to suit a broad spectrum of collecting tastes and budgets.

A digital first online catalogue, including high quality photography featuring an aviation theme and high-end videography will accompany the sale.

The Geneva Sessions will open for bidding online from 12 to 16 September.

Alexandre Ghotbi, Head of Sale said, “We wanted to have an online sale very different to what has been done before in terms of presentation of the watches with a very artistic approach to the photography and videography as well as the cataloguing.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



