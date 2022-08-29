Exclusive
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
Phillips announces The Geneva Sessions, the first online fuction curated by Phillips’ watch specialists in Geneva
Comprised of over 50 lots, this tightly curated selection of timepieces will include highlights by Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet and F.P. Journe, among others.
Featuring watches from the 1990s to the current day, The Geneva Sessions offers a selection of styles to suit a broad spectrum of collecting tastes and budgets.
A digital first online catalogue, including high quality photography featuring an aviation theme and high-end videography will accompany the sale.
The Geneva Sessions will open for bidding online from 12 to 16 September.
Alexandre Ghotbi, Head of Sale said, “We wanted to have an online sale very different to what has been done before in terms of presentation of the watches with a very artistic approach to the photography and videography as well as the cataloguing.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished