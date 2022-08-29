Signet Jewelers reports 2Q fiscal 2023 results

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022.

Total sales were $1.8 billion, down $33.2 million or 1.9% to a record Q2 of FY22, and up 29% vs. Q2 of FY20. Same store sales down 8.2% to Q2 of FY22.

"Our results demonstrate the continued agility of our Signet team, the strength of our differentiated banner portfolio, and the flexibility of our operating model. This is all underpinned by a balance sheet that enables us to continue to make strategic investments such as our recent acquisition of Blue Nile," said Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





