Nornickel provides update on noteholders’ consent solicitation

02 september 2022
PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (“Norilsk Nickel” or the “Borrower”) has announced the results of the separate meetings (the “Original Meetings”) of the holders of the USD 1,000,000,000 6.625% Loan Participation Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), USD 1,000,000,000 4.10% Loan Participation Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), USD 750,000,000 3.375% Loan Participation Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), USD 500,000,000 2.55% Loan Participation Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and USD 500,000,000 2.80% Loan Participation Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) (together the “Notes” and each series of Notes a “Series”), each Series issued by MMC Finance Designated Activity Company for the sole purpose of financing a loan to the Borrower.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 10 August 2022 in relation to the Notes (the “Memorandum”).

ABOUT THE COMANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.
Norilsk Nickel fully supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Company considers social responsibility and commitment to the principles of sustainable development as one of the pillars of operational efficiency and business development. Nornickel seeks to continuously improve its activities in the areas of environmental protection, human rights, health and safety, environmental impact assessment, and biodiversity preservation. The company spent RUB 221.5 billion on SDG-linked projects in 2021.


Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished


