Nornickel provides update on noteholders’ consent solicitation

PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (“Norilsk Nickel” or the “Borrower”) has announced the results of the separate meetings (the “Original Meetings”) of the holders of the USD 1,000,000,000 6.625% Loan Participation Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), USD 1,000,000,000 4.10% Loan Participation Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), USD 750,000,000 3.375% Loan Participation Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), USD 500,000,000 2.55% Loan Participation Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and USD 500,000,000 2.80% Loan Participation Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) (together the “Notes” and each series of Notes a “Series”), each Series issued by MMC Finance Designated Activity Company for the sole purpose of financing a loan to the Borrower.Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 10 August 2022 in relation to the Notes (the “Memorandum”).

