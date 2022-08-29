Galileo finds several potential nickel targets in Zimbabwe

Galileo Resources has found several potential nickel targets following an airborne geophysical survey over the two exploration licences at its Bulawayo gold project in Zimbabwe.

It said there are three nickel targets with the potential for follow-up.

“We are delighted also to report that one outcome of the recent survey has been an early indication of the possibility of the presence of nickel on our licences which was unexpected and a bonus to the company’s gold mission,” said company chairperson and chief executive Colin Bird.

“A review of the geological archive has highlighted potential by referencing Phoenix, Selkirk, Empress, Hunters Road, Epoch, Damba, Mimosa, Trojan and Selukwe among the better-known Zimbabwe and Botswana nickel sulphide deposits associated with greenstone belts, faults, and the Great Dyke.”

He said the majority of these deposits are greenstone-hosted deposits found in meta-gabbro rocks similar to the principal targets they have identified in the survey.

The Shangani mine located closest to the company’s 12.6km long Kenyane nickel target contains an estimated 12 million tonnes of ore at 0.56% Ni and is an integral part of the Bindura Nickel Corporation’s portfolio.

“We look forward to evaluating the principal targets identified so far together with the other nickel anomalies now in the exploration inventory and will report back to shareholders as work advances,” said Bird.

Nickel sulphide deposits in Zimbabwe are located in Archean rocks of komatiitic composition within greenstone belts, mafic-ultramafic intrusions or the Great Dyke.

The recent interpretation has identified both potential mafic and komatiitic host rocks on the licences.

Several other potential nickel targets within the licences are characterised by komatiitic rock, an ultra-mafic host associated with nickel mineralisation found at the nearby Shangani nickel mine.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





