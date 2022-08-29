Exclusive
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
Today
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
Galileo finds several potential nickel targets in Zimbabwe
It said there are three nickel targets with the potential for follow-up.
“We are delighted also to report that one outcome of the recent survey has been an early indication of the possibility of the presence of nickel on our licences which was unexpected and a bonus to the company’s gold mission,” said company chairperson and chief executive Colin Bird.
“A review of the geological archive has highlighted potential by referencing Phoenix, Selkirk, Empress, Hunters Road, Epoch, Damba, Mimosa, Trojan and Selukwe among the better-known Zimbabwe and Botswana nickel sulphide deposits associated with greenstone belts, faults, and the Great Dyke.”
He said the majority of these deposits are greenstone-hosted deposits found in meta-gabbro rocks similar to the principal targets they have identified in the survey.
The Shangani mine located closest to the company’s 12.6km long Kenyane nickel target contains an estimated 12 million tonnes of ore at 0.56% Ni and is an integral part of the Bindura Nickel Corporation’s portfolio.
“We look forward to evaluating the principal targets identified so far together with the other nickel anomalies now in the exploration inventory and will report back to shareholders as work advances,” said Bird.
Nickel sulphide deposits in Zimbabwe are located in Archean rocks of komatiitic composition within greenstone belts, mafic-ultramafic intrusions or the Great Dyke.
The recent interpretation has identified both potential mafic and komatiitic host rocks on the licences.
Several other potential nickel targets within the licences are characterised by komatiitic rock, an ultra-mafic host associated with nickel mineralisation found at the nearby Shangani nickel mine.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished