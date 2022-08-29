Lucapa recovers 160-ct diamond at Lulo alluvial mine

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 160-carat white Type IIa diamond at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.It said the 160-carat diamond is the 28th +100 carat diamond recovered at Lulo, which it co-owns with, Endiama and Rosas & Petalas.The stone was mined from the same alluvial mining block as the “Lulo Rose”, the 170-carat pink-coloured diamond recovered in July 2022.Lucapa said the 160-carat diamond is also the 6th largest recovered at Lulo to date.Lulo transitioned to the lezirias (flood plains) towards the end of the first half of 2022.Diamond recoveries have been strong with over 100 Specials (diamonds weighing more than 10.8 carats) recovered in the last two months, said Lucapa.