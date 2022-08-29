Exclusive
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Lucapa recovers 160-ct diamond at Lulo alluvial mine
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 160-carat white Type IIa diamond at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.
It said the 160-carat diamond is the 28th +100 carat diamond recovered at Lulo, which it co-owns with, Endiama and Rosas & Petalas.
The stone was mined from the same alluvial mining block as the “Lulo Rose”, the 170-carat pink-coloured diamond recovered in July 2022.
Lucapa said the 160-carat diamond is also the 6th largest recovered at Lulo to date.
Lulo transitioned to the lezirias (flood plains) towards the end of the first half of 2022.
Diamond recoveries have been strong with over 100 Specials (diamonds weighing more than 10.8 carats) recovered in the last two months, said Lucapa.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished