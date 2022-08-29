BlueRock sells six diamonds for over $50 000 each at the August tender

BlueRock Diamonds sold six diamonds from its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa for more than $50 000 each during its August tender.

The six stones were sold for $395 000.

It said an 11.62 carat stone was sold for $84 000; a 10.02 carat diamond for $81 000; a 9.04 carat stone for $76 000; a 6.88 carat diamond for $52 000; a 6.77 carat stone for $52 000 and a 10.35 carat diamond for $50 000.

"We are pleased with the results of the August tender, in which we sold a record six high-value stones, bringing the average 2022 price of the tender to $594/ct,” said company chairperson Mike Houston.

"The market appears to have stabilised price-wise, but with the ongoing pressure on the rough diamond supply side due to lower global production and sanctions on Russia, we anticipate the demand for Kareevlei's high-quality parcel of diamonds to remain firm."

BlueRock has so far this year sold 17 diamonds for more than $50 000.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





