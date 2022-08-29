Exclusive
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Lucapa incurs H1 loss after tax of $15.9mln
It said the loss was recorded despite a relatively stable demand environment for diamonds, particularly higher-value productions of Lulo in Angola and Mothae in Lesotho, as a result of the global inflationary environment and supply chain constraints adversely impacting mining costs and critical equipment availability.
Lucapa, however, registered a $700 000 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profit for the June half compared to a $1 million EBITDA profit, the previous year.
Lucapa said it received a $4 million dividend payment from Lulo following the strong operating and financial performance in 2021.
The group also had a cash balance of $4.5 million on 30 June 2022.
Meanwhile, Lucapa produced 13,018 carats in the first half of the year at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, an increase of 16% compared to 11,206 carats, a year earlier.
It also produced 17,486 carats at its 70%-owned Mothae mine in the first six months of 2022, a growth of 18% against 14,868 carats in the comparative period last year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished