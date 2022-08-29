Nornickel starts work to build fist apartment buildings under the Norilsk renovation programme

The programme will see the first two cast-in-situ concrete nine-storey buildings completed in late 2024. In charge of construction is Polar Division’s project office for the Norilsk comprehensive development initiatives. Together with regional and municipal authorities, the office coordinates renovation initiatives financed by the Company.

The project was commissioned by the Norilsk administration and is implemented as part of a quadripartite cooperation agreement for the comprehensive social and economic development of Norilsk until 2035 signed by federal, territorial and municipal authorities and Nornickel in February 2021. The programme is expected to cost RUB 120 bn, of which two thirds, or RUB 81.3 bn, will be covered by Nornickel.

SK Grad, a contractor from Krasnoyarsk that will build the first two buildings, started work in April 2022. Project costs are valued at almost RUB 2 bn. Prior to selecting the contractor, the Company, Norilsk administration and the Krasnoyarsk Territory Ministry of Construction did a lot of work including several presentations in Krasnoyarsk for local developers and bidding procedures involving potential contractors.

According to Sergey Tkachenko, Deputy Director of Polar Division for Asset Development, SK Grad has a successful track record of delivering construction projects in the Far North, including socially important facilities in the far-flung areas of Taimyr, Evenkia, Surgut, the Kuril Islands and Kamchatka Peninsula. “Nornickel always tries to involve local companies in its projects. In Norilsk, we have previously engaged the SK Grad construction company to renovate a tax inspectorate building. The contractor did a great job delivering a modern and nice looking building. In the region’s north — Evenkia and Taimyr — SK Grad has built schools and kindergartens in remote areas. The latter are only accessible by helicopters and in winter construction materials are transported there across the frozen tundra. The project was a proper test of the company’s professionalism,” commented Tkachenko.

“We have the experience to handle such volumes,” said Alexander Bochkun, SK Grad’s representative. “Logistics is the most challenging aspect of working in Norilsk. Therefore, the key is to bring in the necessary building materials and equipment. We have already prepared the construction site and are currently working on reinforcing the foundation and splicing the existing piles. In November—December of this year, we are expecting to complete the zero cycle.”

The buildings will be erected on the existing piles that have been tested for strength. The contractor has tested the piles more than once to verify their conformity to safety requirements.

By December 2024, Norilsk will have two new residential buildings consisting of 184 studio and one-bedroom apartments. The grounds around the houses will be beautified and furnished with a children’s playground, a recreation area, two sport courts, and parking spaces. The city administration, which commissioned the project, will allocate the apartments, prioritising residents moving out of dilapidated and hazardous housing.

In 2023, another construction site will be set up in the area. The Company plans to build an innovative school for up to 1,100 pupils.

The major development projects in the region also include a 9,000 sq m campus for the Polar State University. Nornickel provides additional funding for the project, which comes on top of the renovation programme. The design works are due to start shortly.

The Company’s other initiatives to be implemented under the renovation programme include the Oganer project. A survey of a 12 ha area has already been undertaken to build eight homes, a kindergarten and a school. Architectural and space planning works are also well underway.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished



