Mountain Province Diamond's upcoming September sale to showcase 151 carat exceptional coloured gem diamond

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the upcoming sale of an exceptional, coloured large rough diamond recovered from the Gahcho Kué mine, located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

The diamond, a 151.60 carat octahedron of exceptional clarity will be offered for sale alongside a selection of more than 90 individual special rough diamonds recovered from the Company's Canadian Diamond mine. The upcoming sale represents the largest offering of +10.8 carat gem quality diamonds offered by the Company to date.

Reid Mackie, the Company's Vice President Diamond Marketing commented: "This important diamond represents a clear example of the Gahcho Kué mine's ability to consistently recover high quality gems of exceptionally large size. These gems are highly coveted by collectors around the globe not only for their beauty but increasingly, for their Canadian origin."

Viewing of the offered diamonds will take place during Mountain Province's September sale being held at Bonas Group's offices in Antwerp, Belgium from Monday September 5th to Friday, September 16th, 2022. Also included in the offering are the Company's customary run-of-mine assortments.

Mountain Province's Gahcho Kué Mine is located at the edge of Canada's Arctic Circle. From the start of production in late 2016 the mine has established itself as a regular source of exceptional, gem quality, large diamonds.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





