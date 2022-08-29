Mountain Province Diamond's upcoming September sale to showcase 151 carat exceptional coloured gem diamond

Exclusive
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Mountain Province Diamond's upcoming September sale to showcase 151 carat exceptional coloured gem diamond
The diamond, a 151.60 carat octahedron of exceptional clarity will be offered for sale alongside a selection of more than 90 individual special rough diamonds recovered from the Company's Canadian Diamond mine. The upcoming sale represents the largest offering of +10.8 carat gem quality diamonds offered by the Company to date.
Reid Mackie, the Company's Vice President Diamond Marketing commented: "This important diamond represents a clear example of the Gahcho Kué mine's ability to consistently recover high quality gems of exceptionally large size. These gems are highly coveted by collectors around the globe not only for their beauty but increasingly, for their Canadian origin."
Viewing of the offered diamonds will take place during Mountain Province's September sale being held at Bonas Group's offices in Antwerp, Belgium from Monday September 5th to Friday, September 16th, 2022. Also included in the offering are the Company's customary run-of-mine assortments.
Mountain Province's Gahcho Kué Mine is located at the edge of Canada's Arctic Circle. From the start of production in late 2016 the mine has established itself as a regular source of exceptional, gem quality, large diamonds.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished