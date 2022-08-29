"585*GOLDEN" compiled a rating of resorts with the highest seasonal sales

Image credit: 585*ZOLOTOY

Analysts of the 585*ZOLOTOY network have compiled a rating of Russian resort cities in which jewelry sales doubled and higher in the summer of 2022.Summer seasonality (the ratio of sales volumes in summer relative to winter) this year was especially pronounced in the Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, the republics of the Caucasus, the resorts of the Caspian Sea and the Altai.It is characteristic that sales there in the summer of 2022 increased significantly both relative to the winter months and in comparison with the summer of 2021. Such a jump in demand indirectly indicates an increased tourist flow.The most popular inlays (after cubic zirconia) were topaz and pearls. But in general, the demand for products with precious inserts decreases in the summer months. They are replaced by jewelry without stones (+30%): chains, pendants, bracelets on the arm and leg, piercings.Sochi and Adler, the traditional leaders of the seasonal sales rating in the Krasnodar territory, did not show a high increase this year. They gave way to less stellar and less expensive resorts. Gelendzhik took the first place in this region in the summer of 2022 (+157% in July compared to January 2022), Anapa took the second (+135%), Tuapse took the third (+101%).Crimean resorts, despite closed airports, remain popular among tourists in 2022. Sales here in June - August 2022 increased significantly compared to the same period last year: Simferopol (+178%). Several cities of Dagestan entered the top 15 in terms of seasonal sales growth: Dagestan Lights (+166%) and Derbent (+115%).