Exclusive
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
"585*GOLDEN" compiled a rating of resorts with the highest seasonal sales
Image credit: 585*ZOLOTOY
Analysts of the 585*ZOLOTOY network have compiled a rating of Russian resort cities in which jewelry sales doubled and higher in the summer of 2022.
Summer seasonality (the ratio of sales volumes in summer relative to winter) this year was especially pronounced in the Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, the republics of the Caucasus, the resorts of the Caspian Sea and the Altai.
It is characteristic that sales there in the summer of 2022 increased significantly both relative to the winter months and in comparison with the summer of 2021. Such a jump in demand indirectly indicates an increased tourist flow.
The most popular inlays (after cubic zirconia) were topaz and pearls. But in general, the demand for products with precious inserts decreases in the summer months. They are replaced by jewelry without stones (+30%): chains, pendants, bracelets on the arm and leg, piercings.
Sochi and Adler, the traditional leaders of the seasonal sales rating in the Krasnodar territory, did not show a high increase this year. They gave way to less stellar and less expensive resorts. Gelendzhik took the first place in this region in the summer of 2022 (+157% in July compared to January 2022), Anapa took the second (+135%), Tuapse took the third (+101%).
Crimean resorts, despite closed airports, remain popular among tourists in 2022. Sales here in June - August 2022 increased significantly compared to the same period last year: Simferopol (+178%). Several cities of Dagestan entered the top 15 in terms of seasonal sales growth: Dagestan Lights (+166%) and Derbent (+115%).
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished