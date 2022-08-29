Australian scientists on the verge of creating cheap liquid platinum catalyst

Exclusive
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Australian scientists on the verge of creating cheap liquid platinum catalyst
In an article published in the Nature Chemistry, scientists from the universities of New South Wales Sydney and RMIT Melbourne said that using trace (i.e. extremely small) amounts of platinum in liquid form in combination with liquid gallium helps avoid the need to apply much higher temperatures typically required in the chemical engineering process, thus allowing platinum to be used as a potentially scalable industrial catalyst while avoiding the financial and environmental costs associated with using the metal in its solid state.
“Traditionally, solid state platinum needs to comprise 10% of the catalytic system required to create chemical reactions. With a melting point of nearly 1,770°C, its use can be prohibitively expensive. However, when combined with gallium in a minute quantity – one thousandth of the proportion of solid state platinum needed in a catalyst – liquid platinum becomes soluable,” labnews.co.uk said.
Gallium, on the other hand, melts at temperatures below 30°C, which is 60 times lower than the melting point of platinum in the solid state. High temperature is needed only to convert platinum to a liquid state before dissolving in gallium.
As a result, it becomes possible to use much less platinum to create catalysts, while low-temperature technology will reduce the cost of the production process.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished