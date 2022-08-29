ALROSA releases its Sustainability Report for 2021

ALROSA has published its annual Sustainability Report, which discloses the performance of the company and its subsidiaries for 2019-2021 in terms of human capital development, environmental protection, regional development, occupational health and safety, and corporate governance.

The report was prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards (the Core option) and the UN Global Compact's Principles. The document passed the independent assurance by JSC Best Solutions and Technologies.

As part of the preparation of its eleventh Sustainability Report, ALROSA continued to improve its data collection and disclosure tools, and further expanded its reporting scope, including data on PJSC ALROSA and its 33 subsidiaries in accordance with the IFRS reporting scope.

The company confirms support of 13 priority and high relevance UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contributes to achieving them in accordance with five strategic sustainability pillars reflected in the ALROSA Group's 2021–2025 Sustainability Programme.

“ALROSA is publishing its eleventh Sustainability Report, which confirms our commitment to the principles of sustainable development and our desire to communicate the required information to all stakeholders. Regardless of any external circumstances, we will continue to adhere to the highest standards of responsible business conduct and business ethics, and, as a key employer in our main region of presence, Yakutia, we will continue supporting the local community and over 30,000 employees. A separate focus will remain on measures to protect the environment and preserve the unique ecosystem of Yakutia, as well as on activities to support the indigenous peoples of the North," said ALROSA’s CEO Sergey Ivanov.

Since its establishment, ALROSA has paid great attention to sustainability issues and has implemented many social and environmental initiatives. In 2021, the company joined the UN Global Compact. The principles of responsible and efficient business conduct are an integral part of the company's strategy, which is confirmed by 2021–2025 Sustainability Programme and the Policy on Sustainable Development.





