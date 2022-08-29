Exclusive
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
ALROSA releases its Sustainability Report for 2021
The report was prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards (the Core option) and the UN Global Compact's Principles. The document passed the independent assurance by JSC Best Solutions and Technologies.
As part of the preparation of its eleventh Sustainability Report, ALROSA continued to improve its data collection and disclosure tools, and further expanded its reporting scope, including data on PJSC ALROSA and its 33 subsidiaries in accordance with the IFRS reporting scope.
The company confirms support of 13 priority and high relevance UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contributes to achieving them in accordance with five strategic sustainability pillars reflected in the ALROSA Group's 2021–2025 Sustainability Programme.
“ALROSA is publishing its eleventh Sustainability Report, which confirms our commitment to the principles of sustainable development and our desire to communicate the required information to all stakeholders. Regardless of any external circumstances, we will continue to adhere to the highest standards of responsible business conduct and business ethics, and, as a key employer in our main region of presence, Yakutia, we will continue supporting the local community and over 30,000 employees. A separate focus will remain on measures to protect the environment and preserve the unique ecosystem of Yakutia, as well as on activities to support the indigenous peoples of the North," said ALROSA’s CEO Sergey Ivanov.
Since its establishment, ALROSA has paid great attention to sustainability issues and has implemented many social and environmental initiatives. In 2021, the company joined the UN Global Compact. The principles of responsible and efficient business conduct are an integral part of the company's strategy, which is confirmed by 2021–2025 Sustainability Programme and the Policy on Sustainable Development.