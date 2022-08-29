Newfield secures $55 mln to develop Sierra Leone’s Tongo diamond mine

Newfield Resources has entered into a $55 million equity funding facility with SBC Global Investment Fund to advance the company’s Tongo diamond mine in Sierra Leone towards commercial production.

The funding allows the company to access the equity capital over 36 months to fund the ongoing expansion of the mine.

Newfield will issue an initial placement of 1,453,488 shares to the investor at an issue price of $0.344, raising $500,000 before costs upon signing the facility agreement.

“We are very pleased to have the support of a high-quality, independent global investment group,” said company executive director Karl Smithson.

“This partnership enables Newfield to expedite the development of its Tongo diamond mine and advance the project into commercial production.”

The funding facility will allow flexibility on the timing of any placement to raise capital but will not oblige Newfield to proceed with any placement.

The flagship Tongo diamond project entered production earlier this year with carats mined from underground and surface locations contributing to the first production sale of more than 5,000 carats in Antwerp in May 2022, at a sales price of $262 per carat.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





