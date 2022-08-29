Exclusive
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Newfield secures $55 mln to develop Sierra Leone’s Tongo diamond mine
The funding allows the company to access the equity capital over 36 months to fund the ongoing expansion of the mine.
Newfield will issue an initial placement of 1,453,488 shares to the investor at an issue price of $0.344, raising $500,000 before costs upon signing the facility agreement.
“We are very pleased to have the support of a high-quality, independent global investment group,” said company executive director Karl Smithson.
“This partnership enables Newfield to expedite the development of its Tongo diamond mine and advance the project into commercial production.”
The funding facility will allow flexibility on the timing of any placement to raise capital but will not oblige Newfield to proceed with any placement.
The flagship Tongo diamond project entered production earlier this year with carats mined from underground and surface locations contributing to the first production sale of more than 5,000 carats in Antwerp in May 2022, at a sales price of $262 per carat.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished