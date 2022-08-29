De Beers realises $630 mln from seventh rough diamond sales

Exclusive

There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs

Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...

29 august 2022

De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030

Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...

22 august 2022

The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year

Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...

15 august 2022

“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel

Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...

08 august 2022

“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...

01 august 2022

De Beers realises $630 mln from seventh rough diamond sales

De Beers raked in $630 million from the seventh rough diamond sales cycle of 2022 compared to $522 million, a year earlier or $638 million during the sixth sales cycle of the year.
Group chief executive Bruce Cleaver said rough diamond sales continued at a steady level in the seventh sales cycle of 2022.
“In line with normal seasonal trends, we anticipate that sales in the next few cycles will be affected by the temporary closure of polishing factories for the Diwali holidays," he said.
De Beers continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the seventh sales cycle with the Sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration.
This was due to the ongoing restrictions on the movement of people and products in various jurisdictions around the globe.
Diamond prices remained stable despite the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began last in February.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


