There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
International Jewelry Exhibition and Congress J-1 kicks off in Moscow
According to the organizers, traditionally, the exhibition program includes the J-1 Jewelry Congress, which is the largest business and educational event in the industry.
Tomorrow, the Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau, together with J-1, will be holding a panel session on the development of exports of Eurasian jewelry goods to the global market. Last year, the J-1 Exhibition and Congress was held in Kazakhstan and was timed to coincide with the creation of the Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau.
Representatives of state bodies from the five Eurasian countries, as well as experts and industry stakeholders will deliver their reports for all guests of the event.
The headliner of the first day of the congress will be Yury Zubarev, head of the Federal Assay Chamber of the Russian Federation Ministry of Finance. He will speak to the audience from 13:00 to 14:30 and then answer questions from industry participants, including on the new State Integrated Information System in the Sphere of Control over the Circulation of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (SIIS PMPS).
"Currently, international trade is experiencing a crisis caused by discriminatory restrictions and protectionism," the J-1 press release said. - This also affected the jewelry trade. The launched process of re-routing international trade channels, including jewelry, is steadily fixed as a long-term trend in the export policy of the EAEU countries. It is obvious that the realization of the export potential of the jewelry industry is one of the main drivers pushing forward the development and qualitative new rethinking of its advantages as an integral part of the unique Russian culture and traditions.”
