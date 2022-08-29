International Jewelry Exhibition and Congress J-1 kicks off in Moscow

It will be held from August 31 to September 3, 2022 at the Expocentre in downtown city area. This event has been bringing together jewelry industry stakeholders on one platform for the third year in a row.

According to the organizers, traditionally, the exhibition program includes the J-1 Jewelry Congress, which is the largest business and educational event in the industry.

Tomorrow, the Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau, together with J-1, will be holding a panel session on the development of exports of Eurasian jewelry goods to the global market. Last year, the J-1 Exhibition and Congress was held in Kazakhstan and was timed to coincide with the creation of the Eurasian Jewelry Export Bureau.

Representatives of state bodies from the five Eurasian countries, as well as experts and industry stakeholders will deliver their reports for all guests of the event.

The headliner of the first day of the congress will be Yury Zubarev, head of the Federal Assay Chamber of the Russian Federation Ministry of Finance. He will speak to the audience from 13:00 to 14:30 and then answer questions from industry participants, including on the new State Integrated Information System in the Sphere of Control over the Circulation of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (SIIS PMPS).

"Currently, international trade is experiencing a crisis caused by discriminatory restrictions and protectionism," the J-1 press release said. - This also affected the jewelry trade. The launched process of re-routing international trade channels, including jewelry, is steadily fixed as a long-term trend in the export policy of the EAEU countries. It is obvious that the realization of the export potential of the jewelry industry is one of the main drivers pushing forward the development and qualitative new rethinking of its advantages as an integral part of the unique Russian culture and traditions.”



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





