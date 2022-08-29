Exclusive
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
Diamcor revenue declines
This was largely due to the timing of tenders during the quarter, and a decision by the company to retain and offer rough diamonds held at the end of the interim period at upcoming tenders.
It said ongoing trial mining exercises from inception through June 30, 2022, have resulted in the incidental recovery, tender, and sale of about 183 000 carats generating revenue of $32,1 million.
Diamcor said it continued to advance the second phase of its two-phase expansion plans aimed at supporting the doubling of the project’s hourly processing capabilities during the period.
To increase hourly processing rates now achieved, the company’s efforts have shifted to additional operational items aimed at reducing or eliminating the impact of ongoing issues with the national power supply in South Africa.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished