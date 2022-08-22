Exclusive
Namibian Gvt challenges order to renew diamond valuation contract
Mines minister Tom Alweendo, who filed High Court documents on 23 August, wants the tribunal's decision to be overturned.
“[The arbitration award] made on 12 July 2022 is effectively meant to impose a five-year contract onto Namdia (without its say) in the same manner as it, unfortunately, occurred during 2016,” reads the minister’s court papers seen by The Namibian.
“This is clear from the fact that as soon as the award was made, Nuska wasted no time and started steps to enforce the award against Namdia prior to the confirmation by this court.”
Alweendo said the valuation services were not required as the valuation of diamonds statutorily required under Section 45 of the Diamond Act, was already being carried out by another party through Namibia Diamond Trading Company.
Nuska Technologies, previously known as C-Sixty Investments, was controversially hand-picked in 2016 by former mines minister Oberth Kandjoze to evaluate Namdia's diamonds.
The mines ministry informed Nuska Technologies in 2020 that they would not renew the contract.
Nuska subsequently sued through an arbitration tribunal, to force the government to hand them another five-year deal.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished