There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
Yesterday
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Shanta on course to be 100 000 oz gold miner
“We believe there is an upside opportunity at Shanta that investors are beginning to see, with material upside in the value of the market capitalisation not currently recognised,” said company chief executive Eric Zurrin.
Shanta received a $20-million Stanbic loan to help develop Singinda.
The company commenced construction of Singida in late 2020, which will be its second operating mine in Tanzania.
Shanta is projected to produce between 68 000 oz and 76 000 oz of gold this year.
Meanwhile, Zurrin said Shanta will be committed to the betterment of the environment, social and corporate governance (ESG) and community investment.
“We have also focused on improving our ESG capabilities over the past year and that was reflected in the release of our first sustainability report,” he said.
“Operating and collaborating in a responsible manner is central to our culture and corporate purpose, and we will be looking to proactively build on this disclosure in 2022 and beyond.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished