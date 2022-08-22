Angola hopes to discuss diamond plans with Russia by the end of the year

Today News

Luanda hopes that the meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation and trade will be held before the end of the year, including to discuss prospects for cooperation on diamonds and other projects, Angolan Ambassador to Russia Augusto da Silva Cunha said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Our relations would benefit if the sixth meeting of the Russian-Angolan intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation and trade were held as soon as possible. It was supposed to take place back in 2020, then it was postponed for a number of reasons and will probably take place this year. We hope that it will take place before the end of the year. A number of agreements and memoranda should be signed during the meeting, which could give a new impetus to Russian-Angolan relations," the ambassador said.

According to him, this also concerns one of the priority sectors of bilateral cooperation – diamond mining.

"The protocol of the agreement signed between the two countries on June 26, 2009 on the promotion and mutual protection of investments remains in force, according to which Alrosa's investments are used in other projects and companies, and not only in the mining sector.... If an intergovernmental commission meeting were held this year, it would allow the parties to sign the necessary agreements and carry out additional work to understand further plans in this industry," da Silva Cunha said.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





