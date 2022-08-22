Exclusive
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
Yesterday
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Angola hopes to discuss diamond plans with Russia by the end of the year
"Our relations would benefit if the sixth meeting of the Russian-Angolan intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation and trade were held as soon as possible. It was supposed to take place back in 2020, then it was postponed for a number of reasons and will probably take place this year. We hope that it will take place before the end of the year. A number of agreements and memoranda should be signed during the meeting, which could give a new impetus to Russian-Angolan relations," the ambassador said.
According to him, this also concerns one of the priority sectors of bilateral cooperation – diamond mining.
"The protocol of the agreement signed between the two countries on June 26, 2009 on the promotion and mutual protection of investments remains in force, according to which Alrosa's investments are used in other projects and companies, and not only in the mining sector.... If an intergovernmental commission meeting were held this year, it would allow the parties to sign the necessary agreements and carry out additional work to understand further plans in this industry," da Silva Cunha said.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished