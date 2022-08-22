Former Vice President of ALROSA appointed to head Roscadarstre

Vladislav Zhdanov, former vice-president of ALROSA, one of the world's largest diamond mining companies, became the head of public law company Roscadarstre. The news was broken by the website of the Russian government. The order on his appointment was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.Vladislav Zhdanov is a graduate of the Ural Federal University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Zhdanov served as vice president of ALROSA from 2015 to 2018 and later worked at Russian Railways as an adviser to the general director. In December 2021, he was appointed Director of the Federal Cadastral Chamber of the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr).“The law on the creation of the public law company Roscadastre was adopted at the end of 2021. The company will be engaged in entering information about borders into the Unified State Register of Real Estate, as well as in geodetic and cartographic works, and the creation of state topographic maps and topographic plans. The company will also become the operator of information systems of Rosreestr," the government statement says, noting that in fact the task will include the creation of a "one-stop shop" system for all users of spatial and cartographic data, which will reduce the time for the provision of Rosreestr services, and increase the efficiency of land use.