There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
Today
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Former Vice President of ALROSA appointed to head Roscadarstre
Vladislav Zhdanov is a graduate of the Ural Federal University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Zhdanov served as vice president of ALROSA from 2015 to 2018 and later worked at Russian Railways as an adviser to the general director. In December 2021, he was appointed Director of the Federal Cadastral Chamber of the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr).
“The law on the creation of the public law company Roscadastre was adopted at the end of 2021. The company will be engaged in entering information about borders into the Unified State Register of Real Estate, as well as in geodetic and cartographic works, and the creation of state topographic maps and topographic plans. The company will also become the operator of information systems of Rosreestr," the government statement says, noting that in fact the task will include the creation of a "one-stop shop" system for all users of spatial and cartographic data, which will reduce the time for the provision of Rosreestr services, and increase the efficiency of land use.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished