SA man arrested for illegal possession of rough diamonds

An unnamed 51-year-old man from Vredendal North in Western Cape Province, South Africa man was arrested after he was found in possession of five rough diamonds without a valid permit.

IOL reports that he is expected to appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s Court.

“Officers were on patrol when they stopped a white Toyota Corolla with one occupant,” provincial spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi was quoted as saying.

“The vehicle and occupant’s luggage was searched and flora plants with an estimated street value of R400 000 and five uncut diamonds were confiscated.”

The value of the rough diamonds is unknown.

A Namibian national recently appeared in South Africa’s Worcester Magistrate’s Court after he was found in possession of rough diamonds.

He was nabbed by members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) following a tip-off, according to IOL.

It was unclear whether the diamonds were smuggled from Namibia or illegally mined in South Africa.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





