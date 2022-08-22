Nornickel presents IN’HUB inventive projects at TECHNOPROM-2022 Forum

Nornickel presented the projects of participants in the IN’HUB invention and technology competition held at the Technoprom-2022 exhibition. The contestants demonstrated their development projects to potential investors and customers.The Technoprom-2022 exhibition took place on August 23–26 in Novosibirsk.IN'HUB is a set of activities and a platform for intersectoral cooperation between inventors, businesses and investors for the joint development of future technologies and their implementation in production. The forum will provide inventors and innovators from more than 20 countries with a special opportunity for a good business start: they will be able to meet large companies’ representatives and investors, as well as exchange experiences.The IN’HUB International Forum will take place on October 6-8, 2022 in Novosibirsk with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, Nornickel and the Government of the Novosibirsk Province.In August, the Competition Organizing Committee prolongated the acceptance of inventive applications until September 10. To date, more than 500 inventive applications and technologies have already been submitted for participation.“The Technoprom-2022 Forum is a partnership event for the IN’HUB project, they are united by a common goal - the joint development of future technologies,” said Irina Zhuykova, Social Policy Director at Nornickel.Several dozen inventions from the competition's portfolio were presented at the IN'HUB booth. Alexander Ganyushkin, an inventor from Vladivostok, presented a personal robot, Adam - a programmable man-like robot. It has a unique system of active stereo vision. Adam is able to change viewing angles and easily recognizes objects, unlike his counterparts, which use a passive vision system. Another innovation was the Scorpion hoverbike - a motorcycle flying through the air. The device is classified as an ultra-light vehicle with a carbon fiber frame that allows it to travel at speeds up to 96 km/h at a height of 16 m above the ground. It was presented by Hoversurf Inc., a Russian startup in the field of transport technologies Another IN’HUB Ambassador, Motorica company, demonstrated bionic prostheses, which use medicine and robotics technologies helping adults and children in many countries of the world.Within the forum business program, Yegor Rybin, Head of Methodology and Infrastructure at the Business System Development Department of the Nornickel Polar Division spoke about the role of invention and innovation in the current realities. “It is very important, especially at the present time, to unite the efforts of science, engineering and production. The main thing here is not only to search for innovative solutions, but also to speed up implementation. To widely involve inventors and innovators in solving urgent problems of the production business will be a good help and their motivation not only in the fact that they are unique inventors, but also in the fact that they can contribute to address actual problems and help improve the efficiency of production processes,” Rybin said.

