Krasnoyarsk hosts first regional Youth Forum "Siberian Argish"

The meeting brings together delegates of indigenous peoples from ten regions of Russia.



Krasnoyarsk hosts the first Youth Forum "Siberian Argish" bringing togerther Siberian indigenous peoples. All meeting platforms are united by one theme, which is culture, languages and traditions of indigenous peoples, according to a Taimyr Telegraph report.

The forum is attended by representatives of indigenous peoples from ten regions of Russia. The organizer is the regional Association of Indigenous Peoples of the North in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, which has prepared presentations, master classes, lectures and language sessions for the participants.

“It is necessary to involve young people in work, to find independent, responsible, strong people so that the continuity of the social movement is maintained, so that work is always active and effective,” said Grigory Ledkov, president of the Russian Association of Indigenous Peoples of the North, Siberia and the Far East (RAIPON) at the forum opening.

Anfisa Nikiforova, who is heading the work of Nornickel Polar Division with indigenous peoples of the North, takes part in the forum.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, she recalled that two years ago the company had developed a five-year-long systematic plan estimated for two billion rubles to promote the development of the indigenous peoples. She said: “One of the main goals of Nornickel is to support the indigenous peoples of the North. In 2020, the company and the regional RAIPON Association signed an agreement including more than 40 events split in seven disciplines. For Nornickel, it is important that our young alumni come back and develop their home area.”

According to Anfisa Nikiforova, one of the forum goals is the personality formation, citizenship development and patriotism. She said: “The development of modern society, all its spheres, is aimed at improving the living standards for the common good, therefore forum participants should actively take part in this development, declaring their citizenship. The peoples’ cultural preservation requires you, peoples’ young leaders, to be aware to carry your culture. I am sure that at the forum’s platforms we will not only discuss pressing issues, but also make important decisions and understand what processes are needed today in order for the indigenous peoples to be heard.”

Young delegates from Taimyr also participate in the Siberian Argish forum. Their visit is sponsored by Nornickel.

“I'm a dolgan. I live and work in Norilsk. Nornickel helped me to visit the first youth forum of indigenous peoples. I believe that young people are the voice of our people, and Sibirian Argish is a great opportunity to show leadership skills, talk about our projects, concepts that would help develop Taimyr,” said Valeria Aksenova, the RAIPON deputy of the Norilsk municipal district.

The intense work of the forum is scheduled for six days: from August 24 to 29. Speakers will tell young people about educational opportunities for representatives of indigenous peoples, they will present the Siberian Federal University and the Taimyr College.

In addition, the Sibirian Argish participants will discuss grants, receive new information about the development of start-ups and listen to the authors of business projects to popularize the indigenous peoples’ culture. And on August 27–28, the City Day, the forum participants will present their platforms with raw-hide tents and events.

It is worth recalling that the IV Youth Forum of Indigenous Peoples of the Krasnoyarsk Territory sponsored by Nornickel was held at the beginning of August in Norilsk.

