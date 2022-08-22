Tanzania Q2 diamond output drops

Tanzania's diamond production dropped by 41% in the second quarter of 2022, according to media reports citing the country’s central bank.

Dow Jones reports that data released by the Bank of Tanzania on Wednesday showed that diamond output eased to 63,973.8 carats from the previous quarter’s 108,165 carats.

The East African country sold diamonds worth $17.4 million during the period under review, a drop of 55% compared to $38.4 million in the preceding quarter.

Tanzania's Williamson Diamond Mine resumed production in the fourth quarter of 2021 has been under care and maintenance since April 2020.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



