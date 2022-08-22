Sibanye Stillwater’s H1 core earnings dip to $1.5bn as PGMs, gold output fall

Exclusive
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
Sibanye Stillwater’s H1 core earnings dip to $1.5bn as PGMs, gold output fall
Profit for the period of $803 million was 51% lower than the record profit of $1.7 billion in the first half of 2021 but compares favourably with profit achieved for the second half of 2021 of $544 million when average precious metals prices were at similar levels.
“This represents the third highest six-month period profit achieved since the Group's initial listing in 2013,” it said.
Sibanye Stillwater declared a cash dividend of $230 million for the six months to June 30.
The Johannesburg- and New York-listed company, headed by CEO Neal Froneman, reported a half-year profit of R12.3-billion, the third highest six-month period profit achieved since the group's initial listing in 2013.
Meanwhile, the group said production from its South African gold operations was 191,683 oz in the first half of 2022, which is 63% lower year-on-year, primarily due to industrial action which extended for more than three months.
The company said 4E PGM production from its South African PGM operations was 8% lower than for the first half of 2021, but remains well within guidance, with a continued cost management focus and higher by-product credits, resulting in AISC being maintained in line with inflation.
This continued focus on cost management has resulted in the SA PGM operations migrating meaningfully down the industry cost curve since they were acquired.
Its US PGM operations reported a 23% decline in 2E PGM production in the six months ended 30 June 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, as a result of ongoing operational constraints and the temporary suspension of operations at the Stillwater mine following severe regional flooding that occurred in Montana from mid-June 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished