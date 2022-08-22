Fitch projects Ghana gold output recovery after a sharp decline in 2021

Exclusive
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
Fitch projects Ghana gold output recovery after a sharp decline in 2021
The growth would be driven by new gold mining projects coupled with the integration of artisanal miners into the country's formal gold mining sector.
Ghana gold production dropped by 29.9% to just above 2.8 million ounces in 2021 from 4.02 million ounces in 2020.
The Ghanaian Times reports the decline in output was despite a 16% rebound in production for 2021 that had been projected by the Ghana Chamber of Mines.
Ghana’s gold output reached 4.57 million ounces in 2019, which shows that there had been a decline in production for two consecutive years.
The 2021 gold output was the lowest for the West African country since 2008.
The Chamber cited the drop in output to low investments in the sector as well as taxes and levies imposed on mining firms.
The taxes and levies imposed on mining firms are making exploration investments into the country's mining sector unattractive.
Meanwhile, the research arm of Fitch Ratings also said that an increase in global commodity prices will boost Ghana’s export earnings.
"Supply disruptions and risk-off sentiment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have increased prices of crude oil and gold - Ghana's two leading export commodities (together accounting for roughly a third of total exports) - and in turn Ghana's export earnings," said Fitch Solutions.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished