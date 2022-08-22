Impala Platinum, SA trade minister conclude framework agreement for Royal Bafokeng Platinum acquisition

Exclusive
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
Impala Platinum, SA trade minister conclude framework agreement for Royal Bafokeng Platinum acquisition
The terms of the agreement, which are subject to Implats obtaining a 50%+1 shareholding in RBPlat, relate to issues such as employment, support for small, medium-sized and microenterprises and localisation in terms of the country’s Competition Act.
“This is in addition to the Competition Commission’s recommendation which found that it would be unlikely that the proposed transaction would give rise to any substantial lessening or prevention of competition in any of the relevant markets and would be likely to result in public interest benefits,” said Implats in a note to shareholders.
The successful conclusion of the agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the National Union of Mineworkers, RBPlat’s majority union and support from the host communities.
The proposed transaction remains subject to Competition Tribunal approval, which is the last remaining substantive condition to the offer.
Northam Platinum is said to be the only party objecting to the proposed transaction before the tribunal.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished