De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
GIA expands global business development team
The new expanded team is taking GIA’s unrivaled education offerings and modern sales tools to assist retailers and brands in meeting the needs of their customers.
Led by Richard Pesqueira, GIA vice president of business development for North America and brands, the team includes the recent addition of Directors of Business Development Matthew Morabito and Daniel VanDrew.
“Our goal is to serve our valued clients in new and meaningful ways, supporting their success with the latest and most relevant GIA products and services. Matthew and Daniel bring a wealth of gems and jewelry industry retail experience and a client-centric mindset that will deepen our engagement with the marketplace,” said Pesqueira.
Before joining GIA in April, Morabito spent five years at Tiffany & Co., where his dynamic leadership and client expertise led him from sales training manager to senior director.
VanDrew has more than 27 years of experience in the watch and jewelry industry, including the past 18 as key account manager and director of national accounts at LVMH and TAG Heuer.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished