GIA expands global business development team

GIA (Gemological Institute of America), the leader in gemological research, education, and science-based gem identification and grading services, is expanding its business development team for North American and global brands to address the complexities and challenges of today’s market.

The new expanded team is taking GIA’s unrivaled education offerings and modern sales tools to assist retailers and brands in meeting the needs of their customers.

Led by Richard Pesqueira, GIA vice president of business development for North America and brands, the team includes the recent addition of Directors of Business Development Matthew Morabito and Daniel VanDrew.

“Our goal is to serve our valued clients in new and meaningful ways, supporting their success with the latest and most relevant GIA products and services. Matthew and Daniel bring a wealth of gems and jewelry industry retail experience and a client-centric mindset that will deepen our engagement with the marketplace,” said Pesqueira.

Before joining GIA in April, Morabito spent five years at Tiffany & Co., where his dynamic leadership and client expertise led him from sales training manager to senior director.

VanDrew has more than 27 years of experience in the watch and jewelry industry, including the past 18 as key account manager and director of national accounts at LVMH and TAG Heuer.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





