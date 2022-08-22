Exclusive
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
Galane boosts output at SA gold mine
Galaxy gold is situated 45 km west of the provincial capital of Nelspruit in the Mpumalanga Province of South Africa.
The property, which covers 58.6 square kilometres, is part of the prolific Barberton Greenstone Belt.
Galane recorded earnings of $2.3 million in the first half of the year compared to $700 000 during the same period in 2021.
Company chief executive Nick Brodie said the Galaxy operation continued to generate positive operating cash flow during the second quarter despite severe flooding in Durban.
“Post quarter end, shipments of the flood-affected gold concentrate have recommenced from Durban, and it is expected that all the flood-affected gold concentrate will be fully paid during the fourth quarter of 2022,” he said.
Meanwhile, Galane said the sale of Mupane Gold Mining in Botswana has recharged their balance sheet with the removal of over $17 million in liabilities.
The company now has net debt of less than $1 million.
