Zambia exploration shows significant copper anomalies

African Pioneer says Portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) assay results for the first two batches of soil samples over targets within four Zambian exploration licences resulted in significant copper anomalies.

First Quantum is undertaking exploration work on the projects.

African Pioneer and First Quantum signed an Option Agreement last January, which covers the four Zambian exploration licences held by African Pioneer Zambia.

The four exploration licences are located in the highly prospective Central Africa Copperbelt in northwest Zambia, home to the largest mineralized sediment-hosted copper province in the world.

“We are very pleased that our partner has commenced exploration and largely completed Phase 1 fieldwork and is already embarking on drilling,” said African Pioneer executive chairperson Colin Bird. “We look forward to receiving further results from the geochemical soil surveys and drilling results in due course.”

The licence areas are considered to be strongly prospective for Copperbelt-type copper, cobalt and nickel deposits.

They are historically underexplored, representing the westerly extension of the Copperbelt which has not been investigated in detail, as previous work focussed primarily on the central part of the zone.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





