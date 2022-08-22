Zambia exploration shows significant copper anomalies - African Pioneer

Exclusive
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
Zambia exploration shows significant copper anomalies - African Pioneer
First Quantum is undertaking exploration work on the projects.
African Pioneer and First Quantum signed an Option Agreement last January, which covers the four Zambian exploration licences held by African Pioneer Zambia.
The four exploration licences are located in the highly prospective Central Africa Copperbelt in northwest Zambia, home to the largest mineralized sediment-hosted copper province in the world.
“We are very pleased that our partner has commenced exploration and largely completed Phase 1 fieldwork and is already embarking on drilling,” said African Pioneer executive chairperson Colin Bird. “We look forward to receiving further results from the geochemical soil surveys and drilling results in due course.”
The licence areas are considered to be strongly prospective for Copperbelt-type copper, cobalt and nickel deposits.
They are historically underexplored, representing the westerly extension of the Copperbelt which has not been investigated in detail, as previous work focussed primarily on the central part of the zone.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished