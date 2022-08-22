The 585*Golden network launches an online portal for organizing weddings

Exclusive
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
“We help our clients take on a future that is full of unknown challenges, yet brimming with opportunities,” says Rajesh Shah, Partner, Venus Jewel
Rajesh Shah has been a partner of Venus Jewel since joining the firm in 1985 with a deep focus on business development and sales. Working with his elder cousin Anil and his younger brother Hitesh, he has made the ongoing development of Venus Grading...
08 august 2022
“Soaring inflation, reduced disposable income, consumers’ ability to purchase will be the scenario,” warns Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
Antonio Cecere is the Managing Director of Cecere Group which operates in the diamonds and luxury goods sector, and it includes Cecere Monaco, an alternative investment boutique firm specializing in diamonds, Regina Monte Carlo, a fashion jewellery brand...
01 august 2022
Botswana leads in providing financial incentives for diamond exploration – Campbell
Botswana, which is one of the top diamond producers in the world, continues to provide legal certainty and financial incentives for diamond exploration and mine development, according to James Campbell, the managing director of Botswana Diamonds. He...
25 july 2022
The 585*Golden network launches an online portal for organizing weddings
According to the company's plan, the portal should replace several mobile applications. The wedding calculator will help you plan and take into account all expenses, starting from rings and dresses, ending with blankets in case of bad weather or tips for service.
Wedding rings and jewelry "585 * Gold" will provide users of the portal "Wedding" with additional discounts and preferences for purchases.
"The share of engagement and wedding rings in the 585*Gold network is more than 8% and is growing every year. This is one of those commodity groups, the demand for which does not decrease even during crisis periods. By the end of 2021, sales increased by 25%, which is an absolute record among all product categories. We create special conditions and services for future newlyweds, as well as develop a sub-brand network — the Palace of Wedding Rings. These are 12 stores that specialize in wedding rings, jewelry for the bride and groom, accessories for the celebration," commented Alexey Felixov, general director of the federal franchise network "585*Golden".
