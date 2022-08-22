The 585*Golden network launches an online portal for organizing weddings

Today News

Jewelry chain "585*Golden" presented an online platform for the preparation and organization of the celebration - "Wedding".

According to the company's plan, the portal should replace several mobile applications. The wedding calculator will help you plan and take into account all expenses, starting from rings and dresses, ending with blankets in case of bad weather or tips for service.

Wedding rings and jewelry "585 * Gold" will provide users of the portal "Wedding" with additional discounts and preferences for purchases.

"The share of engagement and wedding rings in the 585*Gold network is more than 8% and is growing every year. This is one of those commodity groups, the demand for which does not decrease even during crisis periods. By the end of 2021, sales increased by 25%, which is an absolute record among all product categories. We create special conditions and services for future newlyweds, as well as develop a sub-brand network — the Palace of Wedding Rings. These are 12 stores that specialize in wedding rings, jewelry for the bride and groom, accessories for the celebration," commented Alexey Felixov, general director of the federal franchise network "585*Golden".



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



